AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AudioEye by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

