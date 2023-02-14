AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,731 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

T stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 10,740,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,565,383. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

