Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 3.2%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $26.33. 31,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 308,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.