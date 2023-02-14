Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.80. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $23,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.