Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.
Atlas Lithium Stock Down 1.0 %
ATLX opened at $6.90 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.
About Atlas Lithium
