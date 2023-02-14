Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 1.0 %

ATLX opened at $6.90 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

