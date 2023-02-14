Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE ASPN opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 540.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

