Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 3.6 %
NYSE ASPN opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.
In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.
