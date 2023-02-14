Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.
Xylem Trading Up 0.9 %
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xylem (XYL)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.