Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.