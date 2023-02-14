Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.28.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $161.96 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $306.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

