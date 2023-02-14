Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Up 3.5%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 87,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 212,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

