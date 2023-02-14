Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 34.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

