Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.52 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Ark has a market cap of $55.52 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004742 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004737 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001059 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,039,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

