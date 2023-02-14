Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.66 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $57.24 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000300 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004736 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001026 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,054,874 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

