Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $143.57.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $8,794,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.