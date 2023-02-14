Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Up 31.0% in January

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 508.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arhaus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Trading Up 0.8 %

Arhaus Company Profile

ARHS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 596,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,653. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.69. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

