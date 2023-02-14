Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARES. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 451,973 shares valued at $37,186,292. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ares Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

