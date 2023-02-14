Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,512.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $206,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.