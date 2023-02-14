Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of ACRE stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $16.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $206,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.
