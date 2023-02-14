Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) vs. Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Critical Survey

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardelyx and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $9.01 million 66.79 -$158.16 million ($0.85) -3.56 Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($0.90) -0.70

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galmed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -1,266.91% -171.18% -82.17% Galmed Pharmaceuticals N/A -97.97% -80.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ardelyx and Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardelyx and Galmed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 2 3 0 2.60 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Ardelyx currently has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.89%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 694.91%. Given Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galmed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ardelyx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals beats Ardelyx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardelyx

(Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development. The company was founded by Dominique Charmot, Peter G. Schultz, and Jean M. Frechet on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus. The company was founded by Allen Baharaff and Tuvia Gilat in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

