Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Sells $28,074.92 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.05. 327,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,546,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

