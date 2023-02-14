Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Sells $28,074.92 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ARCH traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.05. 327,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.05.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
