Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

