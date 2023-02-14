Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.08 and last traded at $31.87. 32,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 405,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Arcellx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.25. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 1,255 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $44,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 23,790 shares of company stock worth $729,411 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcellx by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 83.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

