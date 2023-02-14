ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $138.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $98.61 on Monday. ArcBest has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.86.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 4.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

