Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Up 13.5% in January

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 118.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQST. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut Aquestive Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Aquestive Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 107,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,180. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also

