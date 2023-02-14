Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $8.31 on Tuesday, hitting $121.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

