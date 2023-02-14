Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.81 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $546,622.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024677 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

