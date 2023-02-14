ApeCoin Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $170.94 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00022967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
