Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,289 ($15.65).

ANTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,275 ($15.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.75) to GBX 1,200 ($14.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.21) to GBX 1,760 ($21.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,711 ($20.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.87 billion and a PE ratio of 2,345.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,631.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,344.74.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

