Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.