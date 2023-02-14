Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Antelope Enterprise Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Antelope Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.81.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)
