Analyzing SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and Jack Henry & Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 4.73 -$71.96 million ($0.51) -5.18 Jack Henry & Associates $1.94 billion 6.40 $362.92 million $4.82 35.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

62.3% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SmartRent and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 6 0 2.86 Jack Henry & Associates 0 7 2 0 2.22

SmartRent currently has a consensus price target of $6.66, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $180.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.68%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -62.30% -23.75% -17.16% Jack Henry & Associates 17.66% 24.81% 14.26%

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats SmartRent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information. The Payments segment focuses on secured payment processing tools and services, such automated teller machine, debit and credit card processing services, online and mobile bill pay solutions, and risk management products and services. The Complementary segment offers additional software and services that can be integrated with its core solutions or used independently. The Corporate and Other segments include hardware revenue and costs, as well as operating costs not directly attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Jerry D. Hall and John W. Henry in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, MO.

