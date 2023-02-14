Analyzing N-able (NYSE:NABL) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cellebrite DI and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 2 4 0 2.67 N-able 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 78.45%. N-able has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Cellebrite DI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than N-able.

21.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of N-able shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI 62.60% -867.35% 1.32% N-able 3.22% 4.01% 2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellebrite DI and N-able’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $246.25 million 3.81 $71.40 million $0.82 6.04 N-able $346.46 million 5.33 $110,000.00 $0.06 170.53

Cellebrite DI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than N-able. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats N-able on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. The company's platform consists of solution categories including remote monitoring and management; security and data protection solutions through its data protection, patch management, endpoint security, web protection, e-mail security and archiving, and vulnerability assessment solutions; and business management, such as professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting and analytics. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.