Analyzing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tempo Automation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 1.11 -$254.52 million ($6.50) -2.98 Tempo Automation $13.15 million 1.02 $5.85 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tempo Automation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -27.67% -116.75% -23.59% Tempo Automation N/A -110.63% -3.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.83%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Tempo Automation

(Get Rating)

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.