Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $342.82

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Netflix Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $358.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.31. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $409.36. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

