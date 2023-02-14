Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) PT at C$7.89

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

KEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

TSE KEL opened at C$4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$892.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.56. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,954,563.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

