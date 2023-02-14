Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

