Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Up 27.6% in January

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 210,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,908. The stock has a market cap of $131.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.61. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $40,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.