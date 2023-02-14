Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMYT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 72,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,640. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.37 million, a PE ratio of -243.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.
