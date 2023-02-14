Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of AMYT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. 72,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,640. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.37 million, a PE ratio of -243.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 490,922 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,375,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.