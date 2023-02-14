AMN Healthcare Services’ (AMN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $148.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $95.73 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,418,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,777,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

