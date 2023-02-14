American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 36.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.71. 280,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,946. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.