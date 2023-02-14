American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

American National Bankshares stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. 11,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter.

American National Bankshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 241,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

See Also

