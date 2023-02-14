American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $44.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.5 %

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.