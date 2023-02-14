Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given a C$70.00 Price Target by Eight Capital Analysts

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$70.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

AIF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.50.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF traded up C$1.48 on Tuesday, reaching C$59.92. 57,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.58. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$41.27 and a 12 month high of C$59.95.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

About Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$350,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,521,476.37.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

