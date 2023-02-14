AlpInvest Partners B.V. Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 752,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000. NU accounts for 1.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NU by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NU by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

