AlpInvest Partners B.V. Takes $39.41 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 945,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,410,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for 11.4% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of ZI opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

