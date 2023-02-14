Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $152.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $152,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $412.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.