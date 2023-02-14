Ally Financial Inc. Acquires 19,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 139.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4,040.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.1 %
ELAN traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,419. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.
Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
