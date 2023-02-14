Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $46.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $16,514,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,459,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after buying an additional 219,634 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allison Transmission by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 176,997 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 140,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,630,000 after acquiring an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

