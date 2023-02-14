Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allied Gaming & Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|$7.08 million
|$62.87 million
|-3.29
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|$972.74 million
|-$48.65 million
|3.08
Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|18
|172
|384
|4
|2.65
As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Gaming & Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment
|-217.60%
|-13.49%
|-12.60%
|Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors
|893.51%
|-59.58%
|83.28%
Summary
Allied Gaming & Entertainment peers beat Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
