Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

