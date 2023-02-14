Albemarle (ALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of $7.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $269.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.37.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

