Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $82.27. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.
Alaska Power & Telephone Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99.
Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile
Alaska Power & Telephone Co engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.