Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

AGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,727. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.