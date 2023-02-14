Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGI. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.5 %
AGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,727. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.